Mother indicted for child’s murder in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- According to the Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney, the Kenton County Grand Jury has indicted a mother for murder for the overdose death of her two-year-old in Ludlow.

Lauren Ashley Baker, 33, also faces felony charges of Importing Fentanyl and two counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Fentanyl).

The Commonwealth’s Attorney says Baker could face up to 60 years in prison.

Ludlow Police arrested her March 18th after a 911 call from the child’s father.

Arrest records show investigators found fentanyl in a bedroom where Baker said she was napping with her son.

According to Ludlow Police, Baker bought fentanyl with her stimulus check in Cincinnati and gave some to two people in Ludlow.

She’s scheduled to be arraigned on May 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

“Addicts need to be sure their children are safe, whether that means keeping narcotics out of reach, or giving their children to someone who can raise them in a safe, drug-free environment,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. “Addiction is no excuse for putting a child’s life in danger!”