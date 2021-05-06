Man shot while walking down the street in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man told Lexington police he was simply walking down a street Thursday night and was shot in the leg.
Police say the call came in around 8:30 a.m. on Hawkins Avenue at East Fifth Street.
Investigators say the victim told them he heard gunshots and the next thing he knew, he had been shot in the leg.
The man, whose name wasn’t released, was taken to the hospital to be treated for the non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police say they found multiple shell casings near where the man was shot.
As of this writing, no suspects or arrests in the case.