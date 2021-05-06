Lexington teacher gets special visitor for Teacher Appreciation Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-A winner at Bryan Station High School in Lexington got a special visitor for Teacher Appreciation Week. 

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, herself an educator and head of the state’s Education Cabinet, stopped by to congratulate teacher Leslie Campbell.

She teaches environmental sciences and as part of her classes, students have made picnic tables from bottle caps. It’s all part of making a difference.

“As a senior, this is a small part of something I get to leave behind. And I get to come back 10 years from now and see that it’s doubled, it’s grown. There is even more projects. And that we get to continue to help the North Side community,” Victoria Lowe said. 

“That’s why I’m here here and that’s why I’m doing it because I want to teach them everything that I know and I want them to be passionate about their environment and their community and do what they need to do to make change,” Leslie Campbell said. 

 

Schools across the state have been holding special events to recognize teachers and staff this week.

