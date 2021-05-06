Lane closure scheduled for Georgetown Road in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One lane of a Scott County road will be closed temporarily on Firday.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Georgetown Road/US 460 lane will be closed.

The temporary closure is necessary for drainage boxes to be cleaned.

Friday, May 7 – 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Georgetown Road/US 460

a lane closure will be in effect between milepoints 10.3 and 10.4

one lane will remain open for motorists

flaggers will be onsite to guide and direct traffic

The traveling public should expect and plan for delays.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.