Lane closure scheduled for Georgetown Road in Scott County

By
WTVQ News Desk
-
0
9

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One lane of a Scott County road will be closed temporarily on Firday.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Georgetown Road/US 460 lane will be closed.

- Advertisement -

The temporary closure is necessary for drainage boxes to be cleaned.

Friday, May 710 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Georgetown Road/US 460

  • a lane closure will be in effect between milepoints 10.3 and 10.4
  • one lane will remain open for motorists
  • flaggers will be onsite to guide and direct traffic

The traveling public should expect and plan for delays.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

 