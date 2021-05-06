Lane closure scheduled for Georgetown Road in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One lane of a Scott County road will be closed temporarily on Firday.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Georgetown Road/US 460 lane will be closed.
The temporary closure is necessary for drainage boxes to be cleaned.
Friday, May 7 – 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Georgetown Road/US 460
- a lane closure will be in effect between milepoints 10.3 and 10.4
- one lane will remain open for motorists
- flaggers will be onsite to guide and direct traffic
The traveling public should expect and plan for delays.
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.