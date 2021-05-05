UK dentistry student receives Campbellsville honor

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (Campbellsville Public Affairs) – Rebekah Mobley, Campbellsville University Class of 2020 who is studying dentistry at the University of Kentucky, is the 2020 student recipient of the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award given by Campbellsville University.

Dr. H. Keith Spears, interim president of Campbellsville University, presented the award, along with Dr. Donna Hedgepath, provost and vice president for academic affairs. Mobley received a framed certificate, a statue and a book titled The Sullivan Legacy.

Mobley is a student at the University of Kentucky College of Dentistry.

Spears said, “Campbellsville University works to transform the lives of our students and to help them become Christian servant leaders. There are numerous examples of men and women on our campus who are serving this community and world. The choice of a student recipient for the Algernon Sydney Sullivan student award is a difficult choice – and 2020’s winner is another outstanding choice for the Sullivan award.

“It is evident that Rebekah is a very deserving recipient of the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Leadership Award for 2020 – given her exemplary record as a Christian servant leader working to improve opportunity and quality of life for all and representing her alma mater, Campbellsville University, with dignity and grace in all areas of her life.”

He said Campbellsville University was selected in 2002 to participate in this very prestigious awards program that honors the memory and legacy of the late Algernon Sydney Sullivan.

There are some 70 colleges and universities in the South that are approved by the Sullivan Foundation to annually present these awards to one graduating senior and to one adult from the community.

Jane Wheatley, chief executive officer of Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville and a member of the Campbellsville University Board of Trustees, is the community recipient of the award.

Mobley graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology (pre-dentistry) with a minor in Marriage and Family Ministry and is the daughter of Jeff and Laura Mobley of Elizabethtown, Ky.

Mobley is in her first year of dental school at UK.

While at Campbellsville University, Mobley was involved in many activities.

She worked as an intern in the Office of Enrollment since the spring of 2017. She served as a FIRST CLASS Mentor and has served on various committees including, Homecoming Committee, Earth Day Committee, Student Services, Intramural Committee, Chapel Committee, etc.

Spears said, “Through her work in the Office of Enrollment, she exemplified and surpassed the expectation of a Campbellsville graduate. She was a very active member of the Student Government Association (SGA) for three years of her college career by serving as SGA president her senior year as well as serving as vice president her junior year and director of communications during her sophomore year.”

During her spare time, she served numerous volunteer roles for Chrysalis, Younger’s Creek Baptist Church, Mission Lexington Dental Clinic and St. Baldrick’s event organizer, intern for the Campbellsville Christian Church Center for Education and Campbellsville Dental Care. She also served as a Campbellsville Youth Soccer coach and went on a medical/dental mission trip to Honduras.

Spears said, “Mr. Sullivan was a lawyer, devout Christian, mediator, powerful and appealing orator, a courageous citizen during perilous times, a noted philanthropist and a devoted family man. In the words of a friend, Sullivan ‘reached out both hands in constant helpfulness to others.’

“In 1890, three years after his death, a memorial committee was formed – former President Grover Cleveland was among the group’s members. The members charged themselves with keeping alive the attributes demonstrated by Mr. Sullivan. The original group passed along the task to the New York Southern Society, which later passed on the torch of remembering Sullivan’s ideals to the Sullivan Foundation formed in 1934.