Students in Richmond showing love during Teacher Appreciation Week

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and students are making sure their teachers feel the love.

WATCH THE STORY HERE

- Advertisement -

Third grade students at Model Laboratory School located on EKU’s campus in Richmond surprised their teacher Wednesday with a card thanking her for being a role model.

It was a small gesture that meant a lot to Mary Tom Emanuel.

“I think it means more than anything this year because of the pandemic and everything that we’ve gone through this year as teachers having to adjust and change up our way of teaching,” Emanuel said.

She said it was hard at times trying to think up creative teaching methods to make sure no one was left behind.

“Every decision that I made, I did it for them,” Emanuel said. “How am I going to help them grow emotionally, socially and academically all at the same time?”

It was a labor of love that class president Harper Voynar said didn’t go unnoticed.

“It’s been really hard because usually we do a lot of partner stuff and we usually get up and do a lot of things, but she’s made it really fun to do this year and I just really appreciate that,” Voynar said.

All of the teachers were given polos and lunch as a small token of appreciation from the school.

“Teacher Appreciation Week is something to me that should be celebrated every day,” Principal Laura Dedic said. “We need to appreciate our teachers. To our teachers here and to all the teachers out there, thank you, thank you, thank you for all the amazing things you’re doing. It doesn’t go unnoticed.”

“Keep up the good work because us students will appreciate you no matter what because I really think that they have a really good job and they do everything for us,” Voynar said.