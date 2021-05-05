Search underway in Knott Co. for a missing 3-year-old

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/KSP) – The search continues for a 3-year-old girl that walked away from her home Tuesday.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 3-year-old Madlyn Clawson was last seen at her home in the Garrett Community of Knott County.

Troopers responded to the residence along with rescue crews.

Police said K-9 tracking dogs and the Kentucky State Police aircraft conducted an extensive search of the area late into the night but were unable to locate the child.

Madlyn Clawson was last seen at her residence wearing cheetah print pants with no shoes or shirt and has medium-length blonde hair, according to police.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, immediately. We can be reached at (606) 435-6069.