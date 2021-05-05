UPDATE: Search and rescue find missing woman dead after fall from cliff

UPDATE POSTED 8 A.M. WEDNESDAY, MAY 5, 2021

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 24-year-old University of Kentucky student who was missing on a hiking trail in Powell County Monday evening was found dead Tuesday, according to Powell County Search and Rescue.

“Yesterday, Powell County Search and Rescue was notified of a 24-year-old UK student who had gone hiking in the Red River Gorge the previous day and did not return home. Team members were able to ping both her phone and watch to get GPS coordinates. Team members, along with Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team and Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, began the search at the Auxier Ridge area of the Gorge,” the rescue unit said in a Facebook update.

“We did not get the results that we wanted. She was located at the bottom of a 150-foot cliff and did not survive the fall. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.

“We want to thank all the other agencies that helped on this call. The support was overwhelming. We also want to thank the numerous people/teams/groups from all over Kentucky and surrounding areas for the offers of help. We know the Red River Gorge has great teams working to keep you safe. It is also great to know that there are many people and teams willing to step up and help out if the need arises,” the unit members concluded.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 9 A.M. TUESDAY, MAY 4, 2021

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just a few hours after completing an hour-long cliff rescue, Powell County Search and Rescue is back at it.

Units are searching for a 24-year-old woman named “Gabby” in the area where her phone was last pinged.

She was planning to hike to Couthouse Rock on Auxier Ridge trail last evening around 3 p.m. and expected to be out by 7 p.m., according to the rescue squad.

Gabby has dark curly hair, wears glasses, and is dressed in black leggings.

Anyone who spots her should call 911 immediately.