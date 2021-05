LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Regal Hamburg Pavilion will open this Friday, May 7.

Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man will headline new movies including Mortal Kombat and Godzilla vs. Kong along with a full slate of additional titles.

Future releases opening in the coming weeks include A Quiet Place Part II and F9.

Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.