UPDATE: Body found in pond identified as man reported missing

By
Monica Harkins
-
0
382
Matthew David McQueen/Laurel County Sheriff's Department

UPDATE POSTED 10:15 A.M. MAY 5, 2021

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A body found in a bond in Laurel County April 26 has been identified as 35-year-old Matthew David McQueen who had been reported missing.

- Advertisement -

Drowning appears to be the cause of death, according to Sheriff John Root.

The investigation is continuing by the case officers, Lt. Chris Edwards and Det. Taylor McDaniel.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED APRIL 26, 2021

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s Offfice says a dead body was found in a pond Monday morning.

Deputies say residents in the area of Blakely Road found the male’s body around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say they are working to positively identify the man and determine how he died.

Laurel Sheriff’s Lieut. Chris Edwards and Detective Taylor McDaniel who are the case officers are continuing to investigate assisted by Major Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Allen Turner, and Deputy Hunter Disney. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue squad, Laurel County Dept. of Public Safety, and the Laurel County Coroner’s office.

Previous articleLafayette teacher a 2021 finalist for prestigious Presidential Award
Next articleWildlife Commission must hire outside lawyer for open meetings complaint
mm
Monica Harkins
Monica Harkins joined the ABC 36 News team in June 2019 as a Multimedia journalist and Anchor/Producer. She’s born and raised in Austin, Texas and headed “North,” as she calls it, to study broadcast journalism and business at the University of Missouri. While at Mizzou she anchored and reported for KOMU 8 News, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri all four years. During her childhood she played almost every sport, but they always called her “Hollywood” for her love of theatre. In high school, she realized her excitement for theatre and performing was only a small piece of the puzzle. It’s story telling that’s her passion. She’s especially passionate about social media and creative platforms to tell stories. Her most recent experiment is being a FAA certified drone pilot. As a proud Texan she says she’s made of country music, Southern hospitality and Sweet Tea. When she’s not at work you can find her trying new recipes, listening to crime podcasts, reading the latest romance novel or rockin’ out to live music with friends. She says she’s only a tweet or Facebook message away, so say hi and send her the latest on your community. @MonicaHarkinstv or Mharkins@wtvq.com