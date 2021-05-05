UPDATE: Body found in pond identified as man reported missing

UPDATE POSTED 10:15 A.M. MAY 5, 2021
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A body found in a bond in Laurel County April 26 has been identified as 35-year-old Matthew David McQueen who had been reported missing.
Drowning appears to be the cause of death, according to Sheriff John Root.
The investigation is continuing by the case officers, Lt. Chris Edwards and Det. Taylor McDaniel.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED APRIL 26, 2021
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s Offfice says a dead body was found in a pond Monday morning.
Deputies say residents in the area of Blakely Road found the male’s body around 11:30 a.m.
Investigators say they are working to positively identify the man and determine how he died.
Laurel Sheriff’s Lieut. Chris Edwards and Detective Taylor McDaniel who are the case officers are continuing to investigate assisted by Major Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Detective Bryon Lawson, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Allen Turner, and Deputy Hunter Disney. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue squad, Laurel County Dept. of Public Safety, and the Laurel County Coroner’s office.