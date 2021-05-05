Lafayette teacher a 2021 finalist for prestigious Presidential Award

“The classroom was a different world when I first began my career as an educator in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1988. After a gap in my profession, I came back to the classroom to find education completely transformed by technology – and I have embraced every ‘byte’ of it,” Regnier said. “Each day I try spread a love of science to my students through live demonstrations and creative quirkiness. I look for new ways to connect with my high school students and build those relationships – sometimes by engaging in a science sing-a-long or through my class pet’s social media.”

Regnier earned a bachelor’s degree in Natural Science from Christian Brothers University in Memphis and a master’s in Secondary Education in Chemistry from Eastern Kentucky University.

This is her 11th year as a high school science teacher, and she has served at Lafayette since 2014.

Along with teaching chemistry and biology, Regnier is a member of the Faculty Advisory Committee, the school’s sustainability coordinator (since 2014), and sponsor for the Tabletop Role Playing Games Club (since 2015).