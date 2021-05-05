Lafayette teacher a 2021 finalist for prestigious Presidential Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Fayette Public Schools) – Laurel Regnier, a science teacher at Lafayette High School,is a Kentucky finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, and the state selection committee will forward her application this spring for national consideration.
PAEMST honors teachers who have deep content knowledge of their subjects and the ability to motivate and enable students to succeed. The National Science Foundation administers the program on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.