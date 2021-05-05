Lafayette teacher a 2021 finalist for prestigious Presidential Award

Steve Rogers
Laurel Regnier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Fayette Public Schools) – Laurel Regnier, a science teacher at Lafayette High School,is a Kentucky finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, and the state selection committee will forward her application this spring for national consideration.

PAEMST honors teachers who have deep content knowledge of their subjects and the ability to motivate and enable students to succeed. The National Science Foundation administers the program on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

“The classroom was a different world when I first began my career as an educator in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1988. After a gap in my profession, I came back to the classroom to find education completely transformed by technology – and I have embraced every ‘byte’ of it,” Regnier said. “Each day I try spread a love of science to my students through live demonstrations and creative quirkiness. I look for new ways to connect with my high school students and build those relationships – sometimes by engaging in a science sing-a-long or through my class pet’s social media.”

Regnier earned a bachelor’s degree in Natural Science from Christian Brothers University in Memphis and a master’s in Secondary Education in Chemistry from Eastern Kentucky University.

This is her 11th year as a high school science teacher, and she has served at Lafayette since 2014.

Along with teaching chemistry and biology, Regnier is a member of the Faculty Advisory Committee, the school’s sustainability coordinator (since 2014), and sponsor for the Tabletop Role Playing Games Club (since 2015).