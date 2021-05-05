Kentucky State University valedictorian finished degree in three years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/KSU Public Affairs) – The Kentucky State University valedictorian for the Spring 2021 Commencement Convocation carried a heavy course load to finish her degree in three years.

Annelise Mack, a criminal justice major and John Henry Jackson presidential scholar from Henry County, said she took 18 to 21 hours per semester in order to achieve her goal of graduating early.

“I’ve tried very hard to maintain a 4.0 through the semesters, while also working 35 to 40 hours a week at my job,” Mack said.

The packed schedule wasn’t the only obstacle Mack faced in the pursuit of her bachelor’s degree.

“I’ve also had to face trying family struggles, move houses, and go through trying personal conflicts through my college years, mainly my senior year,” Mack said.

Mack said she was shocked when she found out she was the valedictorian.

“I felt honored about being awarded this, and also excited as I’m also completing my degree in three years,” Mack said. “I feel very proud and excited to be a representative of the class.”

Mack said several professors have helped and inspired her along the way, including Senator Reginald Thomas, Dr. Cindy Glass and Marlin McKay.

“Each had a great impact on me,” Mack said. “I am more than appreciative of Kentucky State University and its faculty.”

Mack said she chose Kentucky State for several reasons.

“Kentucky State offered diversity to my life, which is something I’ve found important to me personally as well as important to my profession,” Mack said.

Kentucky State’s proximity to home allowed Mack to be with her family and stay employed at her job in her hometown.

Mack plans to attend the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law. She aspires to be an attorney.