Kentucky daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old boy

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
42
Heather Jent/Nelson County Jail

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky daycare worker allegedly captured on video yelling and spraying a liquid at a child being watched at the center has been charged with child abuse.

Heather Jent, 35, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the April 26 encounter at Little Angel’s Primary House in Bardstown following a complaint from the foster parent of the 2-year-old boy reportedly seen in the video, news outlets said.



A police warrant obtained by WAVE-TV also alleged Jent grabbed the toddler by the arm and dragged him across the floor.

The center is owned by former Bardstown Mayor John Royalty, who told news outlets that Jent was fired and that the liquid in the bottle was water.

Records obtained by news outlets show that Little Angel’s Primary House has been investigated by the Cabinet of Health and Family Services several times on allegations it did not have complete immunization records for children in its care and that it kept some rooms below 65 degrees, as well as a complaint of improper punishments.

Jent was booked into the Nelson County Jail. It was unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment for her.

Bardstown police said the investigation was ongoing and could result in additional charges.

