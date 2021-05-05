Deadline is May 9 to pre-order free meals for Fayette County students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since May 18, 2021 is the last day of school for Fayette County Public School students, the district sent out the final free meal pre-order link to families whose student will learn virtually May 10-18.
Summer meal service will begin in June. More information will be sent to families closer to that time, according to the school district.
For the week of May 10-14, 2021 and May 17-18, 2021, meals can be ordered for pick-up at one of the district’s six high schools: Bryan Station High, Frederick Douglass High, Henry Clay High, Lafayette High, Paul Laurence Dunbar High, and Tates Creek High.
The district is asking families to pre-order for BOTH weeks before 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Five days of breakfasts and lunches will be available for pick-up on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. TWO days of meals will be available for pickup on Monday, May 17, 2021 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Because of a federal waiver through June, the free breakfasts and lunches are available for anyone age 18 and younger. Children do not have to be present.
If you would like to order meals to pick up at one of our high schools on Wednesday 5/12/21 or Monday 5/17/21 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., please fill out this form.
The DEADLINE TO PREORDER MEALS for the week of May 10-14 AND May 17-18 is 5/9/21. You will receive a confirmation email of your order to verify that it has been received.