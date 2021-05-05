CSX Railroad planning crossing closures in Bell, Harlan counties

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – CSX Corporation has advised various railroad crossings in Bell and Harlan Counties will begin to have closures on Tuesday, May 11. An estimated completion date for the closures is set for Friday, July 2.

The closures will occur every two to three days until all railroad crossings are complete.

The schedule:

Bell County

KY 1344: railroad crossing at mile point 5.287 (Don Green Road and Earl Miracle Road). Detour signing will be provided.

KY 2012: railroad crossing at mile point 0.230 (Hen Wilder Branch Road and Balkan Road). No signed detour. Access will be provided by CSX.

KY 987: railroad crossing at mile point 7.332 (River Road and Long Track Road). Detour signing will be provided.

Harlan County

KY 2007: railroad crossing at mile point 0.518 (KY 3449 and Cliff Branch Road). Detour signing will be provided.

KY 219: railroad crossing at mile point 4.383 (Terrys Fork Road and Water Tank Road)​. Detour signing will be provided.

KY 840: railroad crossing at mile point 3.688 (Bailey Loop and Collins Drive). Detour signing will be provided.

KY 3451: railroad crossing at mile point 1.846 (Howard Dr-Wilhoit and Silas Middleton Road). No signed Detour. Access will be provided as needed by CSX.

KY 3449: railroad crossing at mile point 1.500 (Forest Creek Cemetery and KY 2007​). No signed Detour. Access will be provided as needed by CSX.

