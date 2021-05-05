26-year-old man dead after kayaking accident in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A man is dead after a kayaking accident at Great Crossing Park in Scott County.
Coroner John Goble says the man was kayaking with a woman too close to the dam when both kayaks turned over.
Rescue crews were able to get the woman out, but the 26-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified, was pulled from the water too late.
He was pronounced dead at Georgetown Community Hospital around 8:00 p.m.
The coroner says an autopsy is scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort on Thursday.
