26-year-old man dead after kayaking accident in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A man is dead after a kayaking accident at Great Crossing Park in Scott County.

Coroner John Goble says the man was kayaking with a woman too close to the dam when both kayaks turned over.

Rescue crews were able to get the woman out, but the 26-year-old man, who hasn’t been identified, was pulled from the water too late.

He was pronounced dead at Georgetown Community Hospital around 8:00 p.m.

The coroner says an autopsy is scheduled at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort on Thursday.