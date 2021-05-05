Agents seize THC vape cartridges, drugs worth $500,000: Sheriff

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men face a variety of charges after Jessamine

County Sheriff’s deputies confiscated an estimated $500,000 worth of THC vaping materials and drugs Tuesday, some of which were being cold to teenagers, according to detectives.

According to the department, the Narcotics Division searched 1395 S. Main Street in Nicholasville and seized more than 7,500 THC vape cartridges and other illegal narcotics with a street value of approximately $500,000.

The vape cartridges are being marketed and sold to middle and high school age children, the department said.

Detectives charged 43-year-old Phillip Bailey with being a fugitive from another state and he will be extradited back to Arkansas and Tennessee for prior pending drug charges. He was also charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in Jessamine County.

Detectives charged 44-year-old Isaiah Wilkinson with heroin and marijuana trafficking, the department said.