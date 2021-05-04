Powell County rescue after man falls off cliff

Monday, crews responded with Powell County Search & Rescue for a report of an individual who had fallen nearly 60 feet off a sheer cliff in the Auxier Ridge area. STANTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to the Red STAR Wilderness EMS, around 10 p.m.Monday, crews responded with Powell County Search & Rescue for a report of an individual who had fallen nearly 60 feet off a sheer cliff in the Auxier Ridge area.

Crews say with the combined team of medical specialists and rescue specialists, they quickly located the patient and determined that a high-angle rescue was necessary. The Red STAR Wilderness EMS said in a social media post that technicians immediately lowered a RedSTAR paramedic to the patient, who had sustained injuries to his spine and pelvis, had been exposed to the elements for an extended period, and was in extreme pain. Fortunately, according to crews, with quick access and extensive protocols they were able to stabilize the patient, prevent shock, and effectively address the pain.

According to Red STAR Wilderness EMS, the operation took six hours, from initial response to transfer of care at the University of Kentucky Hospital.

Powell County Search and Rescue said the man and a friend were setting up camp on a spur trail off Auxier Ridge.

Crews say he had walked into the woods just a few feet from the campsite to drain a can of tuna fish and not get the smell around the area in which they were camping. He did not realize he was on the edge of a cliff and fell when he stepped into some mud and slipped.

Powell County Search and Rescue wants to remind people to always be cognizant of their surroundings as darkness comes quickly in the forest.