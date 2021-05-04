Fayette reports 76 new COVID cases for Sunday and Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Continuing a trend, Fayette County saw a jump with a combined 76 new COVID cases for Sunday and Monday.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Tuesday, the 76 new cases raise the total since March 2020 to 34,687.

The Health Department reported a seven-day moving average of 37 cases, about where it has been for a week.

The county reported one death in April, bringing the total lost to COVID-related causes to 309.

To protect friends, family and yourself, get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Make an appointment at lfchd.org/vaccine or call 859-899-2222 for help. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The department provides the Moderna vaccine, which is for ages 18 and older.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:

• Wear a cloth face-covering in public

• Avoid close contact with others

• Wash your hands often

• Stay home if you are sick

• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.