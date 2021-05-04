Fayette reports 76 new COVID cases for Sunday and Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Continuing a trend, Fayette County saw a jump with a combined 76 new COVID cases for Sunday and Monday.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Tuesday, the 76 new cases raise the total since March 2020 to 34,687.
The Health Department reported a seven-day moving average of 37 cases, about where it has been for a week.
The county reported one death in April, bringing the total lost to COVID-related causes to 309.
To protect friends, family and yourself, get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Make an appointment at lfchd.org/vaccine or call 859-899-2222 for help. Walk-ins will not be accepted. The department provides the Moderna vaccine, which is for ages 18 and older.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
• 110, March
• 143, April
• 507, May
• 793, June
• 1,702, July
• 2,538, August
• 2,804, September
• 2,736, October
• 6,070, November
• 5,991, December
• 6,155, January
• 2,694, February
• 1,314, March
• 1,027, April
To keep cases from increasing, continue to follow these guidelines:
• Wear a cloth face-covering in public
• Avoid close contact with others
• Wash your hands often
• Stay home if you are sick
• Get vaccinated when you have the opportunity.
More information will be shared at www.lfchd.org/vaccine
and on our social media pages when next week’s clinic (now open to anyone 18 and older who lives or works in Lexington!) is scheduled. For information on other vaccination opportunities, visit www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines
.
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Saturday at lfchd.org.