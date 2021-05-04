Bishop Stowe to address virtual forum on criminal justice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bishop John Stowe, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lexington, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address to a virtual forum of the Kentucky Criminal Justice Forum (KCJF).
The forum on criminal justice reform in Kentucky is scheduled May 6-7, 2021, from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
Rev. Dr. Don Gillet, pastor of East Second Street Christian Church in Lexington and executive director of the Kentucky Council of Churches, will also speak.
KCJF, in collaboration with the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, is bringing together lawmakers, criminal justice professionals and former inmates and their family members.
The conversation will focus on what’s working and what improvements need to be made. It will also explore collaborative partnerships and additional resources needed to meet stated goals, according to organizers.
Breakout sessions will include local courts, what are your civil rights, who are the police, jails and prisons, sentencing reform, access to health care and reentry.
Those interested in registering may do so at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85835080049