State’s COVID positivity rate up two days in a row

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,835,176 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. That comes as the state’s positivity rate continues to edge back up slightly.

“We’re getting closer to reaching our 2.5 million–vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge every day, but we need to pick up the pace, especially among younger Kentuckians,” said Beshear. “There are vaccination appointments available every week, at many different times throughout the day. At some sites, you don’t even need an appointment. Get it done, for yourself and for your community, so we can reach our goal and relax more restrictions.”

- Advertisement -

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, the state reported the following COVID-19 numbers ( COVID19DailyReport):

New cases today: 776

Positivity rate: 3.47%, up from 3.45% Monday

Deaths: 7

Total Deaths since March 2020: 6,532

Hospitalized: 434

In ICU: 102

On Ventilator: 48

For more information on cases and hospital capacity, see the full daily COVID-19 report. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus today, click here.

Top five counties by vaccination rate: Woodford (55%), Franklin (54%), Fayette (52%), Scott (45%) and Jefferson (44%).

Bottom five counties by vaccination rate: Christian (17%), Spencer (17%), Ballard (19%), McCreary (20%) and Lewis (20%).

To see all vaccination sites and free transportation options to and from vaccination appointments, visit vaccine.ky.gov. To see a list of vaccination sites that have openings this week, visit vaccinemap.ky.gov. If Kentuckians have questions, they should call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians).

For detailed information on COVID-19 vaccinations and more, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.