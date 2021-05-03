Teenager missing since July 2020 back home safe

LEXINGTON Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington teenager, missing since last July is back home with her family.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday that the girl was safely returned home.
The Lexington Police Department and the National Center for missing and exploited children launched an investigation into the 16-year-old’s disappearance.
The Attorney General’s Office of Trafficking and abuse prevention and prosecution began working with both agencies in January, launching a social media campaign in an effort to generate leads in the case.
Police have not said where the girl was found or if anyone has been arrested in the case.