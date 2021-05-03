Singing Bridge in downtown Frankfort reopens to traffic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Singing Bridge in downtown Frankfort reopens after repair and reinforcement work.

According to KTC, the bridge, which carries U.S. 60X over the Kentucky River, was closed to traffic in late 2020 after it was struck by a vehicle. Contractors fixed both a truss of the bridge and a bridge rail that were affected during the collision.

In addition to repairs, contractors performed work to reinforce truss members of the bridge with new steel.

Due to this work, the weight limit of the bridge has been increased to 9-tons.

The contract for this project was awarded in February to Judy C. Harp Company Inc. in the amount of $144,307.63. Constructed in 1894, the Singing Bridge is the oldest structure in District 5.