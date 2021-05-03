Registration open for continuing legal education seminars

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)– Attorneys can now register for continuing legal education seminars offered by the Legislative Research Commission.

The CLEs provide attorneys opportunities, at no cost, to meet their annual Kentucky Bar Association requirement of 12 credit hours, including the required two hours of ethics credits.

Typical topics range from deep dives into recently enacted legislation to updates on Supreme Court decisions and more. CLE presenters typically include legislators and policy experts.

Seminars will be offered on June 7 and 28.

Both seminars begin at 8:15 a.m. and end at 4:15 p.m. Instead of in-person seminars, the sessions will be livestreamed to registered participants.

To register, please click on the following link: https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/CLE/