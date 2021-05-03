Midway University students inducted into academic honor societies

Erica Bivens
Midway University
MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Midway University recently inducted several students into its three academic honors societies – Alpha Lambda Delta, Gamma Beta Phi and Beta Beta Beta.
According to university officials, all honor society members earn the right to wear special honor cords during Commencement ceremonies.
Alpha Lambda Delta honors students for their first year of higher education excellence. Its’ mission is to encourage superior academic achievement, to promote intelligent living and a continued high standard of learning, and to assist students in recognizing and developing meaningful goals for their unique roles in society.
  • Meghan Adams (Hopkinsville, KY)
  • Dylan Abrams (Dry Ridge, KY)
  • Katlynn Fay (Frankfort, KY)
  • Alexa Bickford (Defiance, OH)
  • Sadie Godbey (Liberty, KY)
  • Taylor Lewis (Guston, KY)
  • Shantasia Williams (Jackson, MS)
  • Kyra McCall (White House, TN)
Gamma Beta Phi is a national honors and service society. According to Midway University, the society aims to broaden its members’ academic and philanthropic lives so they graduate ready to make a difference in the world. The induction ceremony was held on April 13 with 5 students earning the honor.
  • Gamma Beta Phi Inductees (with hometown noted):
  • Benjamin Bradford (Cynthia, KY)
  • Rachel Durham (Jackson, KY)
  • Abigail Hockensmith (Lawrenceburg, KY)
  • Cameron Kincer (Neon, KY)
  • Melanie Smith (Warsaw, KY)
Beta Beta Beta, or Tri-Beta, Biological Honor Society, seeks to encourage scholarly attainment in this field of learning by reserving its membership for those who achieve superior academic records and who indicate special aptitude for and major interest in the life sciences. According to university officials, the goal is to cultivate intellectual interest in the natural sciences and to promote a better appreciation of the value of biological study. Tri-Beta also endeavors to extend the boundaries of human knowledge of nature by encouraging new discoveries through scientific investigation and to this end encourages undergraduate students to conduct research.
Beta Beta Beta Inductees (with hometown noted):
  • Nyckoletta Martin (Georgetown, KY)
  • Matthew Collins (London, KY)
Erica Bivens
