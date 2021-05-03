Kentucky Association of Health Plans launches COVID-19 vaccination ad campaign

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Association of Health Plans, the trade association representing all carriers offering health coverage in Kentucky, announced the next phase in its ongoing efforts to improve vaccine acceptance and access in the Commonwealth.
According to the Kentucky Association of Health Plans, a new paid “Get the Shot, I Did” social media and radio campaign hopes to encourage Kentuckians to take a small step that will play a huge role in getting us back to normal with fairs, ballgames, concerts, festivals, and more. The ads will air on a network of over 102 stations across the Commonwealth and will appear on multiple digital platforms.
“This is a critical time to reach people,” said Tom Stephens, Executive Director for the Kentucky Association of Health Plans. “Data shows that as more information is available and more friends and neighbors have positive experiences with vaccination, many Kentuckians who were initially reluctant are warming to the idea. Health plans are going to continue to bring substantial resources to the table to ensure Medicaid plan members are aware of and comfortable with the COVID-19 vaccine and have easy access.”
Health plans are employing a range of tactics to achieve these goals, according to the Kentucky Association of Health Plans, such as coordinated transportation for plan members, pop-up clinics, homebound vaccination visits, text and email campaigns, yard signs, billboards, outbound calls to members prioritized by risk tier, personalized assistance from advocates with sign-ups and digital site navigation, letters, and follow-up on second dose appointments if a plan is alerted that a member has not received the second dose based on claims data.
“Plans are committed to health equity, and that means going the extra mile with outreach to vulnerable populations, especially smaller rural areas and urban communities,” said Stephens.
Over 1.7 million Kentuckians have now received at least one dose.
