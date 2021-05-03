KDE seeking input on how to use federal relief funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is seeking input from a diverse group of stakeholders as it develops plans for the use of its portion of American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Groups from which KDE is soliciting input include students, families, teachers, principals, superintendents, school and district administrators and other school-level leaders and staff.

Input also is being sought from special education administrators, and stakeholders representing the interests of children with disabilities, English learners, children experiencing homelessness, children in foster care, migratory students and children who are incarcerated, along with other underserved students.

Civil rights organizations, disability rights organizations and education-related unions also are invited to complete the survey.

KDE is gathering the input via an 8-question survey. The survey also is available in Spanish.

The survey closes at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, May 7.