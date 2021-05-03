Information from FEMA to avoid delays

KENTUCKY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky homeowners and renters who registered for FEMA disaster assistance for help after the severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 27 through March 14 should stay in touch with FEMA to ensure the disaster assistance process stays on track.

FEMA has already provided nearly $870,000 in grants to homeowners and renters in Kentucky for damage and needs not covered by insurance.

According to FEMA, survivors should update contact information as soon as possible because FEMA may need to reach them to perform virtual home inspections or get additional information.

FEMA encourages survivors to request direct deposits of disaster assistance to their checking or savings accounts.

Survivors should let FEMA know as soon as possible of any changes to their banking information.

It’s important to note that FEMA disaster assistance checks cannot be forwarded. If you cannot access your home address, you can request the postal service to hold your mail.

Survivors who registered with FEMA may update contact information the following ways: