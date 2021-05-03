Imagine learning salutes schools after 2020-21 contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Throughout the 2020-21 academic year, Imagine Learning challenged students, classrooms, and schools to maximize their literacy and math practice in the Fayette County Imagine Your Future contest.

According to the Fayette County School district, the three school-wide winners had the highest average usage of the online learning platform – embodying the Imagine Learning spirit and earning the title Imagine Learning Galactic School of the Year!

Each of these received a $200 school supplies gift card to celebrate their students’ hard work.

The Out of this World Classroom Award went to 10 randomly selected classrooms that met each Imagine Learning benchmark. These groups get their choice of a $50 gift card from either Amazon, Pizza Hut, Papa John’s, or Domino’s.

Meadowthorpe

Rosa Parks

Imagine Math PreK-2 classroom winners (earned 1,000+ tokens as a classroom):

Lindsay Ames’ kindergarteners at Tates Creek;

Madison Gaither’s kindergarteners at Rise STEM Academy for Girls;

Megan Hendricks’ gifted class at Liberty;

LaKendra Horton’s kindergarteners at Yates;

Crystal Kennedy’s first graders at James Lane Allen;

Tabitha Lafferty’s kindergarteners at Deep Springs;

Angela Lipscomb’s gifted class at Athens-Chilesburg;

Cynthia Meadows’s first graders at Glendover;

Lynsey Roscoe’s gifted class at Sandersville;

Gayla Webb’s first graders at Clays Mill.

Imagine Math 3+ classroom winners (averaged 30+ passed lessons as a classroom):

Christopher Camuel’s fifth graders at Wellington;

Nathan Cornett’s third graders at Meadowthorpe;

Caron Cron’s fourth graders at Rosa Parks;

Alexandra Farhadian’s fourth graders at Meadowthorpe;

Kelsey Laborio’s fourth graders at Ashland;

Kelsey Laborio’s fifth graders at Ashland;

Paula Mlinar’s gifted class at Dixie Magnet;

Julie Pearman’s fifth graders at Veterans Park;

Kay Snyder’s third graders at Garden Springs;

Andrea Thayer’s fifth graders at Veterans Park

Imagine Language and Literacy classroom winners (averaged 20+ hours as a classroom):

Lynne Buchanan’s kindergartens at Wellington;

Michelle Carpenter’s kindergarteners at James Lane Allen;

Lura Dauer’s kindergarteners at Meadowthorpe;

Kristin Davis’ fourth graders at Breckinridge;

Logan Draper’s third graders at Cardinal Valley;

Stephanie Haggard’s first graders at Dixie Magnet;

Leigh Kelley’s kindergarteners at Brenda Cowan;

Haley Lee’s third graders at Stonewall;

Lindsey Noblin’s second graders at Rosa Parks;

Amy Whittington’s second graders at Garrett Morgan.

In addition, three randomly selected children received the Imagine Your Future Shooting Star Student Award for their commitment to learning, which came with a certificate and a Fire Tablet.