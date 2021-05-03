Commonwealth Credit Union named Community Impact Award Recipient

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Commonwealth Credit Union has been recognized by the YMCA of Central Kentucky, as Commonwealth Credit Union was named as the recipient of the 2020 Community Impact Award at a virtual ceremony on April 30.

“The Community Impact Award is given to an organization that has left an indelible mark on the YMCA of Central Kentucky through their financial support and continued advocacy of the work that we do,” said Paula Anderson, President and CEO of the YMCA of Central Kentucky. “Commonwealth Credit Union not only monetarily supports our programs, but they also provide other resources, including financial literacy platforms and tools. We thank Commonwealth Credit Union for all they do for the Y and our community.”

According to Commonwealth Credit Union, team members volunteered their time with this program to offer homework assistance, mentorship, and financial education.

Karen Harbin, President and CEO of Commonwealth Credit Union added, “We believe it’s never too early to invest in a child’s future because we recognize the importance of building a strong foundation for our children, who are the future leaders of our Commonwealth. By joining forces with the YMCA of Central Kentucky, we have been able to make an impact in these children’s lives. It is a true privilege to work alongside the YMCA of Central Kentucky, and it’s an honor to receive this award.”