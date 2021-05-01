Canoe Kentucky brings back Kentucky Bourbon Paddle Tour

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Canoe Kentucky is celebrating its 40th birthday by bringing back it’s popular Kentucky River Bourbon Paddle Tour.

In June, the rental company will offer these special tours where Kentuckians will get to test the waters and taste a little Bourbon.

- Advertisement -

According to outreach coordinators with the company, Bourbon was built and made by the Kentucky River. It’s essentially believed to have even given the liquor its name.

“The chance to paddle on the Kentucky River with an operational dam, paddle up to the history grounds of Buffalo Trace and see that view from the water and then get a private tour in a small intimate group from a buffalo trace staff is really what makes that special,” says Chris Howard, the outreach coordinator.

If you are looking to reserve some tickets for the paddle tours, you can click the link here.