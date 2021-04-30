Valets could strike at Kentucky Derby over $27,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Service Employees International Union has given valets at Churchill Downs the right to strike if they choose to do so in Louisville.

Valets are the people who outfit racing horses with saddles. They earn $16 an hour and have been negotiating for $20.

The union says Churchill Downs shut down those negotiations last week. Union organizers say if the valets strike and do not show up for work, the Kentucky Derby horse race could be disrupted.

The lawyer representing the workers says providing the raise would cost Churchhill Downs about $27,000 a year.