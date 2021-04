LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, the University of Kentucky announced that the school is looking to increase tuition by one percent next year.

According to the University President’s proposal, in-state tuition and fees in Fall 2021 would increase to $73 per semester.

Out-of-state tuition would go up to $157 per semester.

This is one of the lowest proposed tuition increases by the university in 30 years.

The university’s board of trustees must approve the request.