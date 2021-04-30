Two arrests made in connection to Thursday morning Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, the Georgetown Police Department made two arrests connected to a shooting that left a neighborhood riddled with bullets.

Officers say they arrested Alberto Martinez and Urbano Juanes at a home that was hit by several bullets during the shooting Thursday morning on Avondale Avenue.

According to police, guns, cocaine and marijuana were found during a search of the home.

Both are being charged with drug trafficking.

Police say they have a description of the vehicle involved in the shooting that took place on Thursday morning.

They say someone in a dark-colored pickup truck with a chrome toolbox in the back fired multiple rounds in the neighborhood.

According to officers, Police say several cars parked along the street and in driveways were hit by bullets in addition to the home where Juanes and Martinez were living.

Urbano Juanes – Trafficking in Marijuana > 5Lbs 1st Offense

Alberto Martinez Trafficking in Marijuana and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense – Cocaine