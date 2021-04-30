Transylvania hosts COVID vaccination clinic May 3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Transy Public Affairs) – In an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccine access for students, faculty, staff and the larger campus community, Transylvania University, Wild Health and Team Kentucky are partnering to bring a vaccination clinic to campus Monday, May 3.

Wild Health will administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine between noon and 5 p.m. This clinic is for people ages 16 and older and is open to Transylvania students, faculty, staff, family members, alumni and the local community.

To schedule an appointment, go to https://kyvax.wildhealth.com/ and select the Transylvania University link. Wild Health will return on May 24 to complete the two-dose series.

“We have been extremely encouraged by the vaccine rollout in Kentucky, in Lexington and especially on Transylvania’s campus, where many of our faculty, staff and students have already received one or both doses of the vaccination,” said President Brien Lewis.

“But we know there are those who haven’t been able to schedule appointments due to lack of transportation, travel time or other logistical reasons. We’re glad to partner with Wild Health to remove those barriers and bring the vaccination directly to our community.”

According to a recent voluntary campus survey, 81% of Transylvania’s faculty, staff and students who responded have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination; 52% are fully vaccinated.

Close to 80 respondents indicated they intended to schedule an appointment but hadn’t had the opportunity to do so.

The clinic will be in the William T. Young Campus Center at the corner of Fourth Street and North Broadway.

Parking is available in any university-designated parking area, including those at Graham Cottage Alumni House off Broadway and behind the Mitchell Fine Arts Center at the corner of Fourth and Upper streets.