Religious organization upset with take down of Pro Choice billboard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A religious organization says its disappointed that billboards put up in Louisville have been taken down because of its message.

The Kentucky Religious Coalition For Reproductive Choice has a statewide billboard campaign with “Pro-choice, Pro-faith” messages.

The billboards were also put up in Nicholasville and Paducah.

The organization says the owner of the billboard on I-65 in Louisville near the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center removed its messages on the digital billboard after being up for 10 days.

The group wanted it to run for eight weeks but was told they were taken down because the messages were objectionable.

The billboards include statements like “Abortion: a personal decision between you and God” and “Good people have abortions. God knows and loves you.”

The billboards in Nicholasville and Paducah remain up.

