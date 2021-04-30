Police: Gun recovered linked to shooting that left Lexington child blind

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown police are asking for the public’s help solving a case after a gun was recovered that investigators say is tied to a shooting in Lexington that left a 5-year old boy blind, according to a social media post on the department’s Facebook page.
The social media post says Georgetown police investigated a ‘shots fired’ call at the Overlook at Elkhorn Creek Apartments on River Chase Path on March 27, 2021 and seized several weapons and marijuana.
- Advertisement -
Investigators say the people who were inside the apartment where the shots were fired had left by the time officers arrived, according to the post on Facebook.
The Facebook post didn’t name any names, but it says one of the gun’s that was seized is linked to a Lexington shooting in which an innocent 5-year old child was struck by rounds that were shot into the home where the child was sleeping.
On December 21, 2020, Malakai Roberts was asleep in bed with his mom in their home on Catera Trace in Lexington when shots were fired into the home. Roberts was shot in the head and left permanently blind, according to investigators.
The social media post from Georgetown police says the gun was linked to the Lexington shooting through cooperation between Georgetown police, Lexington police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Georgetown police ask that anyone with information in the case to contact the department at 502-863-7826 or contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.