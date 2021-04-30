Part of I-64 W temporarily closed in Franklin County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that there would be a temporary closure of a part of I-64 in Franklin County.

A portion of the bridge is receiving patch work over on Evergreen Road, mile marker 49.8.

The interstate will be closed to traffic due to the need for patch work in both the left and right lanes.

Motorists can detour if they take I-64 West exit to U.S. 127 to U.S. 60 to KY 151 back to I-64 West.

Work is expected to be completed by 9 pm on Friday. Signs will be visible to notify motorists.

Inclement weather or other unforeseen delays may change the date and duration of the work being done. You can click the link here for the latest traffic and travel info.