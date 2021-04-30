Pair charged with manslaughter in overdose death

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two men have been charged with manslaughter for their suspected role in providing drugs that caused a fatal overdose. According to Richmond Police, 61-year-old Robert McElroy and 48-year-old Donovan Mullins, both of Richmond, have been charged with second-degree manslaughter and heroin trafficking in connection with the death which occurred April 24. In addition, McElroy is charged with methamphetamine trafficking and evidence tampering. Police said officers responded to an overdose call and found a man dead in a car. Detectives say they determined McElroy and Mullins arranged a drug transaction for the victim that caused him to overdose.

When the two men were picked up, McElroy was found in possession of suspected heroin and methamphetamine that he attempted to destroy, police said.

They remain in the Madison County Detention Center with no bond.