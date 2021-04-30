Nurse recognized as 2021 Mercy Award winner

PARIS, Ky (WTVQ) – The Bourbon Community Hospital has named Sam Bologna, RN the 2021 Mercy Award Winner. The LifePoint Company has recognized Bologna’s outstanding compassionate care, which exemplifies the spirit and values upon which the LifePoint company was founded.

This Mercy Award by the program is in memory of the legacy of the founding chairman and CEO, Scott Mercy.

Every year, each hospital chooses one winner who embraces the caring philosophies and the high standard Mercy set for LifePoint. This is the highest honor a LifePoint Health workers can earn.

Bologna’s uplifting and encourage nature toward patients and staff resulted in the nomination for this award. He’s been called a “superstar” in his community as well as overseas where he’s participated in six mission trips to Guatemala.

The Bourbon Behavioral Health nurse has also become involved with local youth groups where he helps kids with activities, summer camps, religious studies as well as promoting self worth and self esteem.

“Sam perfectly captures the essence of the Mercy Award, as recognized by his peers,” said Tommy Haggard, CEO of Bourbon Community Hospital. “The fullness of his compassion knows no bounds as it extends beyond his work environment unto everyone he meets. He is genuinely a blessing to Bourbon Community Hospital.”