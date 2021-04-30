Number of people getting vaccinated in Kentucky continues to rise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,760,933 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I hope all Kentuckians enjoy Oaks today and the Derby tomorrow – I know we’re so excited to get back to a more normal celebration of such a special tradition,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s important to keep yourselves and others safe. Mask up when you’re inside or in large groups, and most important, get vaccinated if you haven’t yet.”

- Advertisement -

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near them.

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Friday, April 30, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

Kentuckians vaccinated (have received at least one dose): 1,760,933

New cases today: 723

Positivity rate: 3.22%