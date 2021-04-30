Madison County soccer program joins partnership with FC Cincinnati

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – FC Cincinnati (FCC) announced Thursday the launch of its “FC Cincinnati Youth Affiliate Program” with Madison United Soccer Association and the Madison United Flyers as one of seven clubs as founding affiliates of this new program.

This program will provide Flyers’ players with opportunities to grow their game and be exposed to professional soccer. MUSA President, Matt Jackson said, “This has been a long time coming, as we started the process of this partnership roughly a year ago. I’m hoping this will increase the want for kids in Madison County to come out and play soccer. This affiliation with FC Cincinnati will increase the development and standard of play through training and educational resources. I’m positive that this partnership will push Madison United Soccer Association to the next level.”

“The Affiliate Program really is the foundation of the FC Cincinnati development pyramid that starts with youth players and goes all the way up through the first team,” FCC director of player development Larry Sunderland said in a press release yesterday. “To be able to impact a wide swath of players in our region and instill the FCC way of playing at a young age, we help the players develop in a more concentrated model. That helps us funnel players already familiar with our FCC family and club philosophies into the FC Cincinnati Academy, and then – potentially – the first team in later years. This is really the first step to becoming an elite-level player, and potentially, a Homegrown Player for FC Cincinnati down the line.”