LFCHD: Two COVID-19 vaccination clinic opportunities next week

By
Erica Bivens
Source: LFCHD

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has announced the next COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

According to the health department, the Moderna vaccine will be offered Wednesday, May 5 at Consolidated Baptist Church at 1625 Russell Cave Road. Vaccinations will be given from 2-6 P.M.

According to Kevin Hall, communications officer with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, “This is the last planned opportunity to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine from us, so if you’re interested in getting Moderna, don’t delay!”

Hall added, “This link is not for anyone needing a second dose of the Moderna vaccine – the health department contacts you directly to schedule a second dose. Anyone who is eligible for a second dose of Moderna can also come to this clinic.”

The health department will also hold a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 6 at Lexington Senior Center at 195 Life Lane. The vaccinations will be given out from 1-5 P.M.

The vaccine is free and available for anyone 18 years and up who lives or works in Lexington. Walk-ins will be accepted and appointments for both can be made online HERE.

Erica Bivens
