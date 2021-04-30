FEMA providing assistance to Kentuckians affected by severe flooding or mudslides

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/FEMA) – FEMA will provide assistance to eligible Kentuckians affected by the severe storms, flooding, and mudslides that occurred Feb. 27 – March 14, 2021.

According to FEMA, victims impacted by the storms do not have to wait to start cleaning up, as long as they take photographs or video of the damage and keep all receipts for repair work.

Assistance provided by FEMA for homeowners and renters can include grants for repairs to make their primary home habitable and rental assistance to pay for temporary housing.

FEMA assistance can also help with other disaster-related needs like replacing essential household items and medical, dental, funeral, transportation, moving and storage and child care expenses.

First, contact your insurance company and file a claim for the storm, flooding and mudslide damage you’ve suffered.

If you have losses not covered by insurance, contact FEMA by either going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA App or by calling the helpline at 800-621-3362. TTY users can call 800-462-7585.

The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, seven days a week. If you use 711 or Video Relay Service you can call 800-621-3362.

Information that will be required when you apply includes:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where damage occurred

Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Social Security number

Your insurance information

Total household annual income

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts so FEMA may directly transfer disaster assistance funds

A description of disaster damage and losses

Home Inspections and COVID-19

If you reported that you cannot or may not be able to safely live in your home, it may be necessary for FEMA to perform an inspection of the damaged dwelling. FEMA home inspections are free of charge.

Applicants can ask the FEMA housing inspector at any time for a disability accommodation, or disaster applicants with disabilities who may require a reasonable accommodation can submit their reasonable accommodation request via email to FEMA’s Office of Equal Rights at FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov or by calling FEMA’s Civil Rights Resource line at 833-CVL-RGHT (833-285-7448).

Due to the COVID-19 nationwide emergency and the need to protect the safety and health of all Americans, some FEMA inspections may be conducted remotely.

For remote inspections, FEMA inspectors will contact applicants by phone to answer questions about the type and extent of damage sustained.

Remote inspections provide a new way of evaluating damage; it is comparable to traditional, in-person inspections and expedites the delivery of recovery assistance to survivors based on their eligibility.

Survivors with minimal damage who can live in their homes will not automatically be scheduled for a home inspection when applying for FEMA assistance.

Instead, they will receive a letter from FEMA explaining that they may call the FEMA Helpline to request an inspection if they find significant disaster-caused damage to their home after they have applied.

If you have any questions, you can always contact the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. For TTY call 800-462-7585.