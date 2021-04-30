Bluegrass Community and Technical College students recognized for leadership

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) — The International Honor Society Chapter of the Bluegrass Community and Technical College was recently recognized for outstanding service and leadership at the Phi Theta Kappa Regional Conference and PTK Catalyst 2021.

The chapter was named among the top 30 Distinguished Chapter Officer Teams internationally for their strong leadership during a very stressful year.

Team members for Spring 2020 are as listed

-Peyton Lewallen,

-Ana Santrock,

-Madaline Rubalcava

-Makayla Brown.

Fall 2020 team members are as listed

-Heather Wilson,

-Kelly Bennett,

-Shaylee Allen

-Breana Stacy.

The recognized group was also awarded the Distinguished College Project Award for providing activities designed to promote physical and emotional wellness during Covid.

In addition, the BCTC chapter was also named one of only two 5 Star Chapters in the Kentucky Region. This was the highest level a chapter can achieve.

Additional awards include: