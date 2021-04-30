Berea receives $30,000 grant from Cigna to help close nutrition gaps

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Grow Appalachia, a Strategic Initiative of Berea College, has received a $30,000 grant from the Cigna Foundation.

This partnership will allow the group to work with school systems and the surrounding communities to supplement existing programming for children to help close nutrition gaps both within and outside of the school environment.

The gift is part of the grant program, Healthier Kids For Our Future®, a five-year, $25 million global initiative focused on improving the health and well-being of children made possible by Cigna and the Cigna Foundation.

Grow Appalachia’s Berea Kids Eat Program has worked directly in Berea since 2016 to fight childhood hunger, increase healthy food access and support community food resiliency.

To date, the program has served more than 400,000 meals to youth while supporting health and wellness initiatives and food security programming for low-income communities.

“We’re really excited that Cigna has helped to fully braid together all the goals of Berea Kids Eat, which is not just about reducing food insecurity but also increasing healthy food access by building food skills at the household level for the future,” said Martina Leforce, coordinator of Berea Kids Eat.