UK residence halls returning to normal operations for fall 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK Public Affairs) — University of Kentucky officials announced

residence halls will return to normal operations for the fall 2021 semester.

“Our campus and our students have done everything asked of them this past year to help ensure the health and safety of our community,” said UK President Eli Capilouto.

“Our progress – on everything from healthy behaviors such as testing, screening and masking to vaccinations – brings us closer to operating in a more normal fashion this coming fall as we seek to provide the transformational residential experience that distinguishes a UK education.”

Residence halls operated at reduced occupancy for the 2020-2021 academic year, in alignment with recommendations from the institution’s START team of medical and public health experts as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While the capacity of the residence halls will return to normal levels, health and safety protocols will be implemented in the fall, also in alignment with START team and CDC recommendations.

More information on these protocols will be communicated over the next several weeks as operational teams and the START team begin preparing for fall 2021.