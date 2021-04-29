Two Lexington police cars collide while chasing suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Lexington police cars collided Thursday afternoon while chasing a suspect who had outstanding warrants, according to police.
Investigators say around 2:15 p.m., officers were called to the Pierson Drive area to try to find and arrest a wanted man.
When officers arrived they spotted the suspect, who took off running, according to police.
The officers began circulating the area and while looking for the suspect, two police cars collided, causing damage to both, according to police. The officers weren’t injured, according to investigators.
Other officers found the suspect a short time later and arrested him without incident, according to police.
The suspect’s name wasn’t released because of the sensitive nature of the domestic violence warrants that were out against him, according to police.
