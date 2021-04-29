UPDATE: Missing Laurel County teen found safe

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Laurel County teenager who went missing Thursday evening was found safe hours later, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office issued the missing child news release just after 9:00 p.m. and sent out a follow-up statement 48-minutes later that 15-year old Timothy Mullis had been found safe. No other details were released.
Original story below:
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.
Deputies say 15-year old Timothy Mullis was last seen at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 off South Laurel Road, two miles south of London.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
