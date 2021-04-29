Resurfacing project on a portion of U.S. 27 in Pendleton County starts May 3

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that a resurfacing project will start the week of May 3 on a portion of U.S. 27 in Pendleton County from Country Club Drive going north to KY 177 in Butler, Ky. (14.7 – 17.1 milepost).
Motorists should watch for flaggers, equipment and lane closures during daytime hours. Work is weather dependent and is estimated to take two weeks.
All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.